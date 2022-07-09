Avestar Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $133.09 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.21.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

