Avestar Capital LLC Sells 461 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 110.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 48,185 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its holdings in International Paper by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 144,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after buying an additional 28,635 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IP opened at $42.71 on Friday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.08.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.93%.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

