Avestar Capital LLC Grows Position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 25,067 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $649,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.47. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $1.02. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ArcelorMittal from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($47.92) to €46.10 ($48.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

