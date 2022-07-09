280 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Bought by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.31. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $83.73.

