Landmark Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 304.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $45.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.50. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.66%.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,107.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VFC. Wedbush dropped their price target on V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

