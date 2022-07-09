Avestar Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Livent by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Livent by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Livent by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth about $88,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTHM stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.41 and a beta of 2.08. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $34.61.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.92 million. Livent had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Livent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

