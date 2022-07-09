Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Aflac by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

NYSE AFL opened at $56.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

