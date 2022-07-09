Palladium Partners LLC Sells 330 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of ITT by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,013,020,000 after purchasing an additional 669,698 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in ITT by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 508,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,987,000 after buying an additional 371,011 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in ITT by 1,490.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 252,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,970,000 after buying an additional 236,371 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in ITT by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 498,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,915,000 after buying an additional 191,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in ITT during the first quarter worth about $11,668,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

NYSE:ITT opened at $67.81 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.08 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.21 and a 200-day moving average of $80.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. ITT’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

About ITT (Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.