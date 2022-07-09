Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LNT. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,200 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $57.34 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $54.20 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average of $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.48.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.428 dividend. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

Alliant Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

