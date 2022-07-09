Palladium Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $84.11 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.94.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

