Avestar Capital LLC Reduces Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,357 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth about $175,101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,146,000 after purchasing an additional 809,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,456,000 after purchasing an additional 146,651 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,442,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,929,000 after purchasing an additional 457,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth about $86,462,000.

Shares of VST stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.29). Vistra had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 87.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, CFO James A. Burke purchased 18,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $396,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $19,327,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,538,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,747,530.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 76,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,292 and sold 4,383,255 shares valued at $112,730,782. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

