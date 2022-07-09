11,622 Shares in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IA Venture Strategies Fund II LP bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,802,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,740,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,833,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 931,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,836,000 after acquiring an additional 91,353 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 850,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,305,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,388,000. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a current ratio of 25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -144.68 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.88.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.22 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

DigitalOcean Profile (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.