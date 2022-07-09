Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Microchip Technology to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.70.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $59.45 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.47 and a 200-day moving average of $71.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 48.57%.

In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $66,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,490.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.