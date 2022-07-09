Palladium Partners LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $82.01 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $111.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day moving average of $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.60%.

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.31.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.