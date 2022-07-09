The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 128.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 366,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,374,000 after acquiring an additional 205,969 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 7.0% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.18. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.75.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

