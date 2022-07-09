Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,510 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,111,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,481 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,990,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,191,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1,349.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 580,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,044,000 after acquiring an additional 540,908 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,690,000 after acquiring an additional 209,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,787,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,610.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.77. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.08 and its 200 day moving average is $82.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

