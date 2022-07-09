Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,094 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 26.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 21.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $52.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.03 and a 200 day moving average of $54.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $64.03. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

