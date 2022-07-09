Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 112 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Argent Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $110.28 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.43 and a 1 year high of $210.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

