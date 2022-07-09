Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 10,259 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $12,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $84.46 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.85.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

