Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 284,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,720 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $14,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDLO. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 124.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,042,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 43,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000.

FDLO stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $52.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.99.

