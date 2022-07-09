Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $12.97 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,586 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $12,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,076,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 26,464 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FTRI opened at $12.98 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.