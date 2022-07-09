Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 90,864 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,864 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $13,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 22,559 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 525.6% in the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 506.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $101.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.52. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $92.78 and a 12 month high of $138.08.

