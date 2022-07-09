Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $14.05 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $14,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $62.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average of $63.13. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $55.92 and a one year high of $69.27.

