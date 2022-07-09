Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,970 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $13,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

FPX opened at $85.21 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $136.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.76.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

