Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Rating) by 395.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 439,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,803 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.40% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF worth $14,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FICS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 33,012 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 58,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,282,000.

NASDAQ:FICS opened at $28.62 on Friday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.294 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

