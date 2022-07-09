Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 47,631 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,631 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $14,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of MO opened at $41.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.73.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

