Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $14,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $330.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $314.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $334.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $305.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.07%.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.94.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock valued at $344,066,066. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

