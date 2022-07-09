Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,386 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $16,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNCL opened at $45.54 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.10.

