iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $15,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $216.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $329.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.37.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

