Means Investment CO. Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,693 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2,212.1% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 615.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 18,029 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 365.7% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $78.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.