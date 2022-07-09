Means Investment CO. Inc. Trims Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in General Mills by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $75.54 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $76.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.72.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,302 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,584. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

