Strategic Financial Services Inc Makes New $227,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 193,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR opened at $152.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.77. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.