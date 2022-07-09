Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,155 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.35% of Ally Financial worth $50,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,136 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. grew its position in Ally Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 3,544,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,775,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Ally Financial by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,249,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,520,000 after purchasing an additional 877,609 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in Ally Financial by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,193,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,694 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ally Financial by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,874,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,855,000 after purchasing an additional 484,696 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Compass Point cut their price target on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.09.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

