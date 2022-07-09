Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,918 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $172,552,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,769 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,736,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8,699.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 921,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,627,000 after purchasing an additional 910,830 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $33.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.50. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

