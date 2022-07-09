First PREMIER Bank Has $1.55 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,197,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,357,949,000 after buying an additional 1,358,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after buying an additional 2,597,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,573,000 after buying an additional 758,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,433,269,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV opened at $152.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $270.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.35.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.