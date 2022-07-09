Bailard Inc. Acquires 1,762 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 714.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 11,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $217.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.75 and its 200 day moving average is $218.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

