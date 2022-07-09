Bailard Inc. Sells 420 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,299,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.69.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $100.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.61 and its 200-day moving average is $111.95. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

