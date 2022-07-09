AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Lifted by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 4.6% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV stock opened at $152.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

