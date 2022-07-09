Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases Shares of 1,375 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.67.

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $121.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.05. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $117.17 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Dover Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.