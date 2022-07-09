Grandview Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,454 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 40,507.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 159,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after purchasing an additional 158,789 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.4% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 5,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.2% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.20. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.69.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

