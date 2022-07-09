Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 82,070 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,070 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $83.03 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $123.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.07.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

