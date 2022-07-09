Norris Perne & French LLP MI Makes New $214,000 Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $118.64 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $143.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

