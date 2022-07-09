Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 10,084 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 2.05% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $17,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $82.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.10. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $76.93 and a 1 year high of $97.90.

