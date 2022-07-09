Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 113,904 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,036 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 113,904 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after buying an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,992,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,507,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.57. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $181.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

