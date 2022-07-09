Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 4,850 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 431,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other OPKO Health news, insider Gary J. Nabel acquired 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,857,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,445,209.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $151,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 196,056,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,091,215.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,729,600 shares of company stock worth $4,674,584 in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OPKO Health stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.87.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OPK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

