Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $279.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.08 and its 200 day moving average is $322.67. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

