Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 441,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 320,163 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,282,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,615,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,126,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,988,000 after acquiring an additional 110,938 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHD opened at $44.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average of $45.94. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $49.61.

