Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 205 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

MRK stock opened at $92.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.29 and its 200 day moving average is $83.71. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

