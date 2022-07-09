iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,977 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $97.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.41. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $108.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

