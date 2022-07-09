Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $816,519,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 6,917.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $188,195,000 after buying an additional 693,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $463,446,000 after purchasing an additional 371,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,517,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

SYK opened at $200.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.15. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $193.34 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

